Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 4.3%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 251,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 58,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

