MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Position Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.79% of MillerKnoll worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,523,000 after buying an additional 58,044 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 7.4% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $81,726,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

