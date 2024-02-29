Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 1,919 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Upstart Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Upstart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

