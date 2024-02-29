National Bank Financial Comments on Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.46. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$11.62 and a one year high of C$15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.19%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

