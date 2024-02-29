National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

National Bank Price Performance

NBHC stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

