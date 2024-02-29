National Health Investors, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for National Health Investors in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,035,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

