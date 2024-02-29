Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Navient worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Trading Down 1.2 %

NAVI stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.76 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens cut Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Navient

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.