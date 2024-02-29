Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $1.75 to $2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nextdoor traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 630,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,625,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
KIND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.
The firm has a market capitalization of $808.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.
