Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $1.75 to $2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nextdoor traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 630,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,625,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

KIND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nextdoor Stock Up 2.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

