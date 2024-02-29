Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 371,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nidec Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Nidec has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Nidec had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

