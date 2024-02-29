NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $36,513,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

