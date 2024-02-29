Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 3.3%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 11,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 44,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 12.40.

About Nubeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.