Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.21. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Old Point Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

