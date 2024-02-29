Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.21. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%.
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
