OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $1.50. The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OPKO Health shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 2,170,227 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard M. Krasno bought 30,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,393,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,041,069. 42.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

