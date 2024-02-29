Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 191,954 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

