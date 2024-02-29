Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 383,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 74,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Pan Global Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Get Pan Global Resources alerts:

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.