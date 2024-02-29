Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 731.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,949 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Papa John’s International worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

PZZA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.44.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

