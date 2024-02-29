Paralel Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

