PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of PED opened at $0.72 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 455,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,300 shares of company stock worth $206,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
