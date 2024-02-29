Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.81.

Shares of PPL opened at C$47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The firm has a market cap of C$25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.81. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$47.29.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

