Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Perrigo traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 2013578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 528.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 2,180.44%.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.
