Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Perrigo traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 2013578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Perrigo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perrigo Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 528.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.