Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,822 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.97% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $35,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after buying an additional 369,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $15,031,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,647,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 553,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

