PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading 0.2% Higher

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.31 and last traded at $93.26. Approximately 172,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 136,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.07.
PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 112.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.
PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.
