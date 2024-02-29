Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $32,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,678 shares of company stock worth $9,893,850. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $187.72 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $120.97 and a 52-week high of $193.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

