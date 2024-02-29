Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,019 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.92% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $71,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after buying an additional 2,578,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,734,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 1,056,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 914,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,534,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

A number of analysts have commented on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

