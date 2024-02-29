PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,718 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

