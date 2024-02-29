PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,712,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.