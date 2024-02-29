PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 31,477 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SEA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its position in SEA by 1,304.5% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,425 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in SEA by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 903,568 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 115,138 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in SEA by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $194,234,000 after purchasing an additional 514,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SEA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Shares of SE stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

