Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Down 2.9%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 3,221,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,692,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Power Metal Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia; owns an interest in the Tati and Molopo Farms Complex projects situated in Botswana; and owns an interest in the Haneti project located in Tanzania.

