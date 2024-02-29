PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,240 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.70% of PowerSchool worth $31,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,625,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,466 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

