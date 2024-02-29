Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.56 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

