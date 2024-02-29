Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 42.33% of Principal Quality ETF worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $66.25.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.