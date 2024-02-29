Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,802 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Progyny worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGNY

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.