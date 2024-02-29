Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 108032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

