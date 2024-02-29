PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.4643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

