Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRI. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Carter’s by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

