Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Itron in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87. Itron has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $807,490 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

