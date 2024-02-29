Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itron in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

ITRI opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Itron has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $94.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Itron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Itron by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $46,685.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $807,490. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

