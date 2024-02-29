Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

PBF Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.72.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

