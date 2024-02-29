Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company Issued By B. Riley (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of TSE LEV opened at C$2.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.10. The company has a market cap of C$515.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.69.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

