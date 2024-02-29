Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Astec Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Astec Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $879.58 million, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 354,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,131,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,083,000 after buying an additional 86,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Astec Industries

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.