Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,783 shares of company stock worth $245,065. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

