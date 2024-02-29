QuantaSing Group (QSG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. QuantaSing Group has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.41 million. QuantaSing Group had a negative return on equity of 66.22% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect QuantaSing Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuantaSing Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:QSG opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.13 million and a P/E ratio of -16.57. QuantaSing Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

