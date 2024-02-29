Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 80 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
Rakuten Group Trading Up 10.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.
