Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of RPD opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Rapid7 by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rapid7 by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,489,500,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

