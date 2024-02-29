Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Redfin shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 1,651,960 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The firm has a market cap of $806.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

