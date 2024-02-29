REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $19.01. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 61,047 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,440 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 27.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after buying an additional 547,466 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 100.4% in the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after buying an additional 398,781 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 358.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 383,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $875.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

