Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 74,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $178.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

