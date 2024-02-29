Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Shares Down 0%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Repsol Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.