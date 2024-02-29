Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PodcastOne, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PodcastOne in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODC opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74. PodcastOne has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PodcastOne in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PodcastOne during the third quarter worth about $664,000.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

