Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the medical research company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $503,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

